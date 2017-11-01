What Happens When You Try To Eat 100 McChicken Sandwiches in 24 Hours?

A student at a college in Michigan named Derek Metcalf tried a challenge he came across on Snapchat to eat 100 McChicken sandwiches in 24 hours. Yes, 100!

After Heather mentioned the story in one of her newscasts, we tracked him down and had Derek on the show to discuss it. The show was surprised to find out he only got 24 sandwiches in.

Derek said it was tougher than he thought and the mayonnaise was so heavy in his stomach it was becoming brutal.

Kevin said only eating 24 was embarrassing but then Pete said it’s embarrassing being on this show because if he ate 100, he would’ve been on Good Morning America.

Derek got into how the came across the challenge and how he started to eat the sandwiches in batches.

Hear the interview including if he’ll try to keep eating other food items in the future.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.