Was Pete Disappointed Again This Halloween?

Pete has been disappointed year after year getting no trick or treaters and was really hoping this year it would change. Did he get them this year?

Well Pete gave us the timeline of what went down at his house this year. At 5:45, Pete was standing in front of his house and see kids pile into a car and leave assuming they are going somewhere else.

At 7:00 pm though, Pete’s daughter said she say kids at the top of his street waiting to come down. He was all excited when 7:15 came when he saw kids coming.

There was then a debate of who will answer the door. Pete did and stood at the door just to see…well you can listen to find out what happened next on Pete’s Halloween of 2017.

