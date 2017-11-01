U2 Set To Play TD Garden Next Summer

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. will return to Boston on Thursday June 21st for a highly anticipated show at the TD Garden.

U2 played Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on June 25th as part of their worldwide Joshua Tree Tour, but the group hasn’t performed in Boston since their dual two-night stand at the TD Garden in July of 2015.

No word yet on whether the band will play four nights at The Garden like they did in 2015, but details should be finalized soon.

Tickets for the upcoming show go on sale Monday November 20th at 10am.