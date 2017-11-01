U2 Detail New Album, Announce 2018 Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

U2 is ready to do it again.

After a triumphant tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree album, U2 is set to hit the road again in 2018.

The tour will be in support of the band’s new album, Songs of Experience, which is now set for release on Dec. 1. The shows kick off on May 2 in Tulsa, OK, with dates scheduled through June 29, when U2 hits Newark, NJ.

Along with the new album and tour news, the group has shared a new song, “Get Out of Your Own Way,” the latest track taken from the upcoming Songs of Experience. The band has also revealed the album’s complete tracklist.

Tickets for the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour go on general sale on November 20th with presales opening on Tuesday November 14th. In a new development, designed to keep tickets out of the hands of scalpers and bots, this time around ALL North American ticket sales go exclusively through the Verified Fan platform.

Check out the band’s full tour itinerary, tracklisting and “Get Out of Your Own Way” below.

1. Love Is All We Have Left

2. Lights of Home

3. You’re The Best Thing About Me

4. Get Out of Your Own Way

5. American Soul

6. Summer of Love

7. Red Flag Day

8. The Showman (Little More Better)

9. The Little Things That Give You Away

10. Landlady

11. The Blackout

12. Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way

13. 13 (There is a Light)

May 2 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

May 4 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center

May 7 – San Jose, CA SAP – Center

May 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

May 15 – Los Angeles, CA The Forum

May 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

May 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

May 28 – Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Arena

June 5 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

June 9 – Uniondale, NY – NYCB Live, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

June 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

June 17 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

June 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

June 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

June 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

