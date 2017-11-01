Making Me Nervous Senseless Survey

Jackson submitted a new Senseless Survey intro for the guys to listen to this morning and right away, they couldn’t handle the guitars and stopped it.

They found out he was doing some “singing” in it and decided to play it the whole thing. The show came to the conclusion that he was just trying to make a joke of it.

After that, Kevin rang up a woman for the survey and started to let the questions fly after he assured her it’s not a sales call.

The first senseless question asked if she knew that rich people counted the time using jiffy’s before the clock was invented. She needed the question repeated and asked what a jiffy is. Kevin didn’t even know what a jiffy was. He then asked if she was excited it’s already tomorrow in Australia.

He then asked her about Dress Barn and Zig Zagging before she asked where he was calling from. Kevin then followed up with a question about a certain procedure on skin before the caller and Kevin got testy with each other.

Take a listen.

