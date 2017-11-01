Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: November 1 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 2003 Bruce Springsteen and Michael J. Fox performed together at a fundraiser in Asbury Park for the fight against Parkinson’s Disease. Previously the two had been featured together on what movie project?

ANSWER: “The Light of Day” in 1987

