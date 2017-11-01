Win on ZLX: Be a Veteran's Day Guest DJ | Foo Fighters Tickets

Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: November 1 in Classic Rock History

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

On this day in 2003 Bruce Springsteen and Michael J. Fox performed together at a fundraiser in Asbury Park for the fight against Parkinson’s Disease. Previously the two had been featured together on what movie project?

ANSWER: “The Light of Day” in 1987

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for November 1, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • It’s the birthday of Rick Grech, the late bassist and violinist of blind Faith. Rick died in 1990 at the age of 43.
  • It’s also the birthday of Anthony Keidis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
  • On this day in 1968, Cream played its last concert on the farewell tour of the U.S. at Madison Square Garden.
  • Also in ’68, George Harrison released his soundtrack to the movie Wonderwall. It was George’s first solo album.
  • In 1969, The Band released its single “Up on Cripple Creek,” which featured drummer Levon Helm on lead vocals.
  • In 1986, Roger Waters formally broke from Pink Floyd by going to court and having a judge dissolve the partnership. The band continued on without him.
  • In 2001, Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley sued the toymaker Risaurus for nearly a half-million dollars over a toy guitar Frehley said they copied without permission from his real one.
  • And in 2003, Bruce Springsteen & Michael J. Fox performed the song “Light of Day,” the title track of a fox movie from 1987, at a fundraiser at the Stone Pony in New Jersey in support of the fight against Parkinson’s disease.
  • Checking the WZLX ticket stash, The Moody Blues played the Psychedelic Supermarket in 1968 ten years after was at the Garden in ’71… And in 1972 Jethro Tull played at the Garden…The Doobie Brothers were in the Garden in 1975.
