Ernie Boch Jr. On Boston Magazine Feature

Boston Magazine recently ran a feature about Ernie Boch Jr. and there were many things mentioned in it from “experiences” he has had in his life from the good and the bad.

This morning on the Karlson & McKenzie, he joined us to talk about the article and give some clarification. Ernie said he never knows what is going to come out when he talks to a reporter who came up from New York to write the feature about the Arts in Boston and Music Drives Us.

Shortly into the interview with the reporter, Ernie said that the subject of the article was going to switch from being about the Arts but rather on himself and it went from there.

Kevin did not wait to get into the some of the salacious items in the article including a rubber raft in Japan with women. Kevin didn’t know anything about it so Ernie had to explain what was the big deal about it. They then switched to the subject of the mausoleum Ernie is having built on his property for his body to be housed in which will feature a bathroom and a corpse draining fluid system.

Later in the interview, they got into Ernie once having a suite at Gillette Stadium but after one incident, Jonathan Kraft went behind his back rather than speaking to Ernie about it to clear things up. Kevin was a hard time keeping track of all the “nuggets” in the article to talk with him about.

Take a listen and hear more about Heidi Watney, trying to find happiness after his divorce, getting water to village and a lawsuit over some harsh words.

