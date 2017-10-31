Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 31 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Larry Mullen Jr. – drummer of U2. He plays drums on a new album called “Paranormal,” by what artist?
ANSWER: Alice Cooper
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 31, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- Happy birthday to Larry Mullen Jr. of U2!
- 1964: Bob Dylan performed a concert at Philharmonic Hall in New York City with Joan Baez as a special guest.
- 1967: Rolling Stones guitarist Brian Jones escaped a prison sentence. He had been convicted of drug possession the day before, but rather than serve hard time, he paid a huge fine instead.
- 1974: The Rolling Stones album It’s Only Rock and Roll was certified gold.
- 1975: Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” was released in Britain and hit No.1 – staying there for eight straight weeks. The song had a second life on the charts in the ’90s when it was featured in the movie Wayne’s World.
- 1989: The Grateful Dead released their album Built to Last.
- 2006: Alice Cooper and Yes drummer Alan White placed in the top 20 on a “Golf Digest” ranking of the top 100 musician golfers. Other rockers making the cut included Doors guitarist Robbie Krieger, Rodger Waters, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, Neil Young, Glenn Frey, Don Felder, Bob Dylan and Eddie Van Halen.
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash: Little Feat played The On in ’75.
- 1987: Fleetwood Mac was at the Boston Garden, the same night Aerosmith rocked the Providence Civic Center on its “Permanent Vacation” tour.