Braless Senseless Survey

On this not so spooky Halloween Edition of the Senseless Survey was able to ring up a guy who said it’s cool to take the survey.

The first question that WAS NOT senseless turned out to be one when Kevin asked if anyone in his house a Shriner, Elk or Mason. The caller didn’t know what they meant so Kevin asked he might be hiding one.

The first real senseless question asked if he gets baby fever meaning that he gets sick when he touches one. He said no. Kevin then asked if he ever missed a high five and slapped someone on the forehead. The man on the line seemed confused how this question could be from the census bureau.

Kevin notified him of whom he was then asked him if he got so hungry and ate the crumbs out of his keyboard to which the man replied no.

Kevin followed up asking where he was when he found out the first and second time he found out Tom Petty died. The man said that was too personal and wont’ share it.

Kevin then asked if he would be comfortable with his mom going around braless and if his Dad has tried on any bras. The man started to drop a few swears on Kevin about the subject of bras and hung up.

Hear the how it all went down.

