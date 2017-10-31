Bob Dylan’s Nobel Prize Speech Turned Into New Book

Win on ZLX: Be a Veteran's Day Guest DJ | Foo Fighters Tickets

By Scott T. Sterling

Bob Dylan’s acceptance speech for his 2016 Nobel Prize in literature has been transformed into a 32-page book, The Nobel Lecture.

The book is available as a standard hardcover, but will also be released in a signed and numbered limited edition of just 100 copies. See details on this special edition here.

The limited edition is for hardcore fans with a sizable disposable income, as it costs a cool $2,500.

Listen to Bob Dylan’s Nobel Prize in Literature acceptance speech below.

