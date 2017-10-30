What Horror Movie Character Resembles Belichick & Gronk?

The Patriots are headed into the bye week with a record of 6-2 which is not too shabby considering all the injuries they had.

Pats head coach Bill Belichick was at the podium after the game against the LA Chargers and one reporter thought it was a good idea to ask a dumb question about not scoring a lot of points but still getting the win without any style. Pete didn’t like it at all and Kevin said the reporter looked comfortable.

Gronk in his post game comments said he needs to get better and pick things up and McCourty echoed those sentiments.

We then got to audio our former intern now road crew member Laurie sent to us before the Pats game down at Gillette. She talked a guy named Chris who said he’s going to Myrtle Beach for the bye week and thought 12 beers and a shot of jack was good before a game.

Laurie asked him who he thought Belichick and Gronk would be as horror movie characters. Chris said Bill would be the guy in the hat from Poltergeist while Gronk would be Frankenstein.

Laurie then talked to Jeanie and said Belichick would be Mike Myers but Gronk would be Freddy Kruger. Finally, Chuck said as many beers before a game is good for the morning and compared Belichick to Chucky and Gronk as it.

Kevin then brought up a drunk bet he made with Heather.

Take a listen to the hilarious audio and find out who won the bet

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.