Watch Metallica Cover ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ In Manchester

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Following the devastating terror attack in Manchester earlier this year, Oasis‘ “Don’t Look Back In Anger” has become an anthem for the hurting English city.

RELATED: Metallica, Dave Matthews Set To Headline Bay Area Fire Relief Concert

On Saturday night (Oct. 28), Metallica delivered a heartfelt rendition of the Noel Gallagher-penned (What’s The Story) Morning Glory standout.

Watch Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett lead the energetic crowd in the powerful singalong below, while Lars Ulrich documents the moment.