Watch Metallica Cover ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ In Manchester

Following the devastating terror attack in Manchester earlier this year, Oasis‘ “Don’t Look Back In Anger” has become an anthem for the hurting English city.
On Saturday night (Oct. 28), Metallica delivered a heartfelt rendition of the Noel Gallagher-penned (What’s The Story) Morning Glory standout.
Watch Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett lead the energetic crowd in the powerful singalong below, while Lars Ulrich documents the moment.
What a moment!! 😳
Goosebumps..🙏✌️☮️🎼#wearemanchester#westandtogether#welovemcr#metinmanchester #dontlookbackinanger pic.twitter.com/dSvxqj81tU
— Lars Ulrich (@larsulrich) October 29, 2017
Thank you Manchester for your show of perseverance, of unity, of defiance and, ultimately, of love! pic.twitter.com/WcLQBoDMBb
— Lars Ulrich (@larsulrich) October 29, 2017