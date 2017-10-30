Money in a Toilet Senseless Survey

Kevin was able to ring up a woman to take the survey on this 30th of October 2017.

She kind of grunted before agreeing to take the survey and I’m sure she made a facial expression when the first question Kevin asked was how does she feel about pumpkin spiced pumpkins? She said she never thought about it. She kind of laughed and said “What?!” when asked if stripping wallpaper was the worst of all stripping.

Kevin followed up asking what’s the smallest amount money she would reach into a toilet to grab? She wanted to know what Kevin was talking about so Kevin asked if she would reach in for a skittle. She hung up shortly after and Kevin let out a big sigh.

Heather then asked the guys what they would reach in a toilet for. Take a listen to the survey and hear the answers.

