Karlson & McKenzie Recap the ZLX Halloween Bash

Kevin met a guy at the Halloween Bash that looked like Robert Plant and wanted him to lip sync to Led Zeppelin on stage during the sexiest costume contest. So Kevin made plans with the “DJ” to have a song by Zeppelin played at the right time.

Well, in true K&M fashion, the song was played at the wrong time and ruined the whole thing.

Kevin talked to the guy after it all went down apologizing to the Plant look alike but not before he called Kevin an ass. Kevin then talked about how he demolished some chocolates on the way home from the party while his wife drove his drunk self home.

We then get to audio from Kevin later in the night and you can tell he’s had a few where he was trying to guess their costume…and failed. Then it was onto a super fan named Kenny who dealt with an imbibed Kevin.

Finally it was time to talk to the winner of the costume contest who was dressed as the incredible Hulk.

Take a listen, get a case of FOMO and maybe we’ll do it all again next year.

