Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 30 in Classic Rock History

Photos via Bonhams

Pink Floyd was announced as an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on this day in 1995. Who eventually inducted them at the official ceremony?

ANSWER: Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 30, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1970: Jim Morrison was sentenced to eight months hard labor, twenty eight months probation and a $500 fine for his indecent exposure incident in Miami in 1969 – he did, however, remain free while the case was on appeal and never served any time or paid a fine because of his passing in 1971.
  • 1971: Elton John performed for the Queen at the Royal Variety Show in London. He was only the second artist to do so; The Beatles having performed for the queen in 1963.
  • 1971: John Lennon’s album Imagine hit the No.1 spot on the U.S. charts – it was also No.1 in England.
  • 1978: the made-for-tv movie “Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park” first aired on NBC. The movie starred Kiss trying to foil a mad scientist working in an amusement park.
  • 1991: Paul McCartney’s first attempt at classical music, “The Liverpool Oratorio” performed by the Liverpool Philharmonic, debuted on PBS.
  • 1997: drummer Bill Berry announced his retirement from R.E.M., a group he co-founded.
  • Checking the WZLX ticket stashBob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue began its American tour in Plymouth in 1975…And in 1987, Fleetwood Mac made its way to the Boston Garden.
