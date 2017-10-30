Demon Rock! Boston Emissions 10/29/17: Mutoid Man, Evil Streaks, Future Teens, Sinnet, Local Songs of the Week

Win on ZLX: Be a Veteran's Day Guest DJ | Foo Fighters Tickets

I am off next week but I prepared a Sunday Summer Sessions special featuring several performances from this season. I return Nov 12 with Parlour Bells and the debut of Waylaid in the Melee. Send music. It is Rumble season. 

Boston Music Awards voting ends soon. I have featured many nominees on the show. With voting open for just a few more days, please consider giving these artists a few minutes of your time. Go to bostonmusicawards.com.  If you need any help, there are several listed on BE playlists.

 

Local Songs of the Week + 10/29

Horse Mode – Stay Away and Listen from I’ve Had It With Your Jazz
Fri, Nov 17 at Uncharted Lowell with Bliss, Ozlo

Pale Monsters – All This Time We Wait
Fri, Nov 10 at the Lilypad with Magen Tracy and the Missed Connections.

Eddie Japan – Golden Age
–2017 Boston Music Award nominee

All new songs added to the show also appear on the local songs poll. Get played more on the show, allow people a chance to get familiar with your band. Talk about it so other people learn about Boston Emissions too.

 

Boston Emissions playlist  – October 29, 2017

Amazing Royal Crowns – Do The Devil

Ad Frank & the Fast Easy Women – The Vampire Who Opted for Death

RIBS – Brains Out

Mutoid Man – Bandages from new record, War Moans

Party Wolf – Shakin’ Skeletons

Organ Beats – Sleep When We Are Dead

The Shills – Oh, This The Devilish Place

Letterday – Bleed

The Color and Sound – Graves

Backwards Dancer – I Saw Your Spirit

Future Teens – Learned Behavior from new record, Hard Feelings
–Fri, Dec 22 at Great Scott, Allston with Something Sneaky, Color Channel

Palehound – Sugary
–2017 Boston Music Award nominee

Sinnet – Leafs

Junior Classics – Tired Bones

Evil Streaks – Halloween Night
–Monday, Oct 30 at KOTO Salem, Mass as the Cramps

Lindsey Starr & the Chemical Smiles – Evil

Letters to Cleo – Demon Rock
–Nov 16, 17, 18 at Paradise Rock  Club, Boston with the Blake Babies

Salem Wolves – More Weight
–Nov 6 with LA Witch at Middle East, Cambridge
–2017 Boston Music Award nominee

Ruby Rose Fox – Die Pretty
Dec 15 + 16 at Lizard Lounge, Cambridge
–2017 Boston Music Award nominee

Walter Sickert & the Army of Broken Toys – Devil’s In The Details
–2017 Boston Music Award nominee

Sam Black Church – The Devil In Rick James

DoomRiders – Come Alive

Taxpayer – Settle Down Ghost

Sebadoh – Skull

Count Zero  – Bite Off The Roses

The Rationales – Trade You from new record, Upstream
–2017 Boston Music Award nominee

 

See you in November. Send music.

 

 

