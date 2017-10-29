Win on ZLX: Be a Veteran's Day Guest DJ | Foo Fighters Tickets

Sunday Morning Blues: October 29nd, 2017

Filed Under: Carter Alan, Sunday Morning Blues
(Photo: Tim Staskiewicz/WZLX.com)

As soon as Sunday Morning Blues finishes up at 10a, your blues continues 24/7 on RADIO MOJO! Go to radio.com or tunein.com and dial in Boston’s non-stop blues station!

Black Magic Woman
The Chain (Boxset)
Fleetwood Mac

1-9-7-0 Boogie
Blue Memphis
Memphis Slim with Peter Green

Need Your Love So Bad
Blues for Greeny
Gary Moore

Rattlesnake Shake
Blue Again
The Mick Fleetwood Blues Band

Showbiz Blues
The Mathematics of Love
Peter Parcek

Swamp
Middle of the Road
Eric Gales

Drinking Muddy Water
Shake Hands with Shorty
North Mississippi All-Stars

I Love the Life I live
Southern Blood
Gregg Allman

Just as Strange
Live from the Fox Oakland
Tedeschi-Trucks Band

The Blues is Trying to Keep Up with Me
Can’t Shake This Feeling
Lurrie Bell

That’s What the Blues is All About
Modern Blues of the 70’s (Various)
Albert King

The Blues is Here to Stay
Fever for the Bayou
Tab Benoit

Don’t Lay No Boogie-Woogie (On the King of Rock and Roll)
It Ain’t Easy
Long John Baldry

I Knew She Was a Liar, But I Never Thought She Was a Thief
Outsider
Davy Knowles

Soul Shake
Stompin’ Ground
Tommy Castro with Danielle Nicole

Wolf Den
Wolf Den
Danielle Nicole

Tin Pan Alley
Couldn’t Stand the Weather
Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble

