Sunday Morning Blues: October 29nd, 2017

Black Magic Woman

The Chain (Boxset)

Fleetwood Mac

1-9-7-0 Boogie

Blue Memphis

Memphis Slim with Peter Green

Need Your Love So Bad

Blues for Greeny

Gary Moore

Rattlesnake Shake

Blue Again

The Mick Fleetwood Blues Band

Showbiz Blues

The Mathematics of Love

Peter Parcek

Swamp

Middle of the Road

Eric Gales

Drinking Muddy Water

Shake Hands with Shorty

North Mississippi All-Stars

I Love the Life I live

Southern Blood

Gregg Allman

Just as Strange

Live from the Fox Oakland

Tedeschi-Trucks Band

The Blues is Trying to Keep Up with Me

Can’t Shake This Feeling

Lurrie Bell

That’s What the Blues is All About

Modern Blues of the 70’s (Various)

Albert King

The Blues is Here to Stay

Fever for the Bayou

Tab Benoit

Don’t Lay No Boogie-Woogie (On the King of Rock and Roll)

It Ain’t Easy

Long John Baldry

I Knew She Was a Liar, But I Never Thought She Was a Thief

Outsider

Davy Knowles

Soul Shake

Stompin’ Ground

Tommy Castro with Danielle Nicole

Wolf Den

Wolf Den

Danielle Nicole

Tin Pan Alley

Couldn’t Stand the Weather

Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble