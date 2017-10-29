Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 29 in Classic Rock History

Duane Allman perished on his motorcycle on this day in 1971. The founder of the Allman Brothers Band had made a career of doing session work before his band formed. What famous studio did he do most of his work?
ANSWER: Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama (often referred to as Muscle Shoals Studio)
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 29, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- It was a sad day for rock and roll 40 years ago, when Duane Allman died after a motorcycle accident in Macon, Georgia. Three hours of emergency surgery at Macon Medical Center was unable to save him. He left behind a legacy as one of slide guitar’s all-time greats, even with just a few albums to his credit.
- WZLX-FM first went on the air on October 29, 1985 – today’s our official 31st birthday!
- The Who, featuring Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and John Entwistle, reunited for the first time in two years for a concert at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas to launch Pixelon, then a brand-new new internet video service. The show was broadcast live on the web, which back in ’99 was groundbreaking.
- The Beacon Theater welcomed The Rolling Stones on October 29, 2006 in New York City.
- In today’s ticket stash…Elton John was at the Boston Tea Party in 1970…Santana played the Music Hall in ’72…And it was Bruce Springsteen and Dr. John at same venue in ’74.