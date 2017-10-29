Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 29 in Classic Rock History

Duane Allman perished on his motorcycle on this day in 1971. The founder of the Allman Brothers Band had made a career of doing session work before his band formed. What famous studio did he do most of his work?

ANSWER: Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama (often referred to as Muscle Shoals Studio)

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 29, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!