Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 28 in Classic Rock History

AC/DC began a tour in Pennsylvania supporting its “Black Ice” album in 2008. That was one of two AC/DC albums to get to #1 in the U.S. What was the other?
ANSWER: “For Those About to Rock – We Salute You”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 28, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- Happy birthday to Charlie Daniels, who hits a major milestone today – 75 years old!
- Fifty years ago today, The Beatles first caught the attention of Brian Epstein when Raymond Jones, who was looking for the single “My Bonnie,” approached him at his record store. Unable to locate the record, Epstein promised to look into the matter further.
- John Lennon and Yoko Ono recorded the song “Happy Christmas (War Is Over)” in a New York City Studio on this day in 1971.
- On this day in 1972, the U.S. World Affairs Council adopted the song “Join Together” by The Who for its official anthem.
- In 1981, a play about John Lennon called “Lennon” opened at the Everyman Theater in Liverpool. Three different actors portrayed Lennon, representing different periods in the musician’s life.
- On this day in 1992, Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones kicked off his Slide On This solo tour at the Sting in New Britain, Connecticut.
- Paul McCartney and his then-wife Heather Mills became parents for the first time with the birth of their daughter, Beatrice Milly, at a North London hospital.
- David Crosby and Graham Nash played at the Orpheum in ’73…In ’76, The Thunderbirds were at Bunrattys in Allston…Foreigner appeared at the Garden in ’81…And in 1989 it was Jethro Tull, also at the Garden.