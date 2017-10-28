Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 28 in Classic Rock History

AC/DC began a tour in Pennsylvania supporting its “Black Ice” album in 2008. That was one of two AC/DC albums to get to #1 in the U.S. What was the other?

ANSWER: “For Those About to Rock – We Salute You”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 28, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!