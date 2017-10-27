The Underwear Senseless Survey

Getting caught up talking about the Celtics being broadcast on ZLX, Kevin didn’t realize the phone was ringing and almost didn’t stop in time but he did thus the survey went forward.

A man was the end of the line to take the survey this morning and it started out asking if he went through his Satanist phase yet. He needed it repeated a few times and said he doesn’t know anyone that has gone through it. He then asked if he ever washed underwear before wearing it.

The caller wanted to know why he was asking so Kevin moved on asking if he knew it took two Johnson’s to make shampoo. He said that question didn’t have to do with anything. Kevin then asked if he considered dressing up as a millennial for Halloween to wait for the candy to come to him because he deserves it. The caller wanted to know who Kevin was.

A few questions later, Kevin asked if we’ll ever be able to wear shorts in space which really angered the caller to hang up during Kevin’s last question about Kokomo. After the caller was gone, the crew got into a discussion on washing underwear.

Take a listen and then go wash your underwear.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.