SixX Strings: JUDAS PRIEST Announces New Tour!

The mighty JUDAS PRIEST is going back out on tour! Ok yes I admit, I am really excited about that. You see, this band lead by the “God of Metal” himself, has been making music for a very long time. Since 1969 to present, this metal band has set a standard that many of the genre’s contemporaries list as a primary influence. There is not a lot of heavier genre bands that can claim that. In addition, if you ever get a chance to talk to Priest’s frontman Rob Halford, you will get that the band is very modest about that fact.

Judas Priest will also be releasing their anticipated 18th studio album ‘FIREPOWER’ early in 2018. Their aforementioned supporting world tour will embark this coming spring, and make stops in Canada and the U.S. from March to May. Halford and crew will also be bringing British metal powerhouse SAXON and U.S. based super group BLACK STAR RIDERS along for support. Fans are obviously in for one hell of a tour, that they will not forget anytime soon!

If the upcoming album release and world tour was not enough of a testament to the legend that is Judas Priest; they have also been nominated for the 2018 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This esteemed distinction is also shared with the likes of Boston’s own The J. Geils Band, and The Cars. As much as many think the Rock Hall is an irrelevant badge of honor nowadays, this distinction is long overdue for Priest in my honest opinion.

They say late is better than never. Well, let us hope this band from England gets their official justification for helping make heavy metal what it is today. Like many groups who have been the bridesmaid and never the bride, I doubt this metallic quintet will mind all that much.

Check it,

SixX

If you want to exercise your choice, you too can cast your vote for whom might be inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame. Go to the Rock Hall’s site and let your voice be heard!