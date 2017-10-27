Win on ZLX: Be a Veteran's Day Guest DJ | Foo Fighters Tickets

Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 27 in Classic Rock History

Portrait of American rock and roll musician Lou Reed on stage with a guitar, 1970s. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Lou Reed circa 1975. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Lou Reed passed away on this day in 2013. When he recorded his first solo album in 1970, he had help from a couple musicians who would later be a part of what progressive rock group?

ANSWER: Steve Howe and Rick Wakeman – later of the band Yes

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 27, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • It was a great day for The Beatles on this day in 1969 when Abbey Road went Gold, along with the single “Something.”
  • In 1975, Bruce Springsteen appeared on the covers of both Time and Newsweek magazines. Both articles were about manipulation of public opinion by the media. It was the first time that both magazines had simultaneously shown the same subject on their covers.
  • In 1984 U2 released the single “Pride,” and in 1988 Rattle & Hum, the band’s documentary concert film, premiered in Dublin – the movie opened worldwide on November 4.
  • And in 1998, Paul McCartney released his late wife Linda’s album Wide Prairie.
  • Checking the WZLX ticket stash…Mott The Hoople was at the Orpheum with Aerosmith in 1973.
  • In 1974, it was Van Morrison at the Music Hall.
  • In 1990, the Allman Brothers played the Memorial Auditorium in Worcester.
  • And in 1994, The Pretenders were at the Orpheum.
