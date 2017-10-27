Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 27 in Classic Rock History

Lou Reed passed away on this day in 2013. When he recorded his first solo album in 1970, he had help from a couple musicians who would later be a part of what progressive rock group?

ANSWER: Steve Howe and Rick Wakeman – later of the band Yes

