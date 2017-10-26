Fun Day Senseless Survey

After getting assurance that the phone was ringing, Kevin was able to get a man on the line to take the line of senseleness he was about to partake in unbeknownst to him.

First senseless question Kevin had for this gentleman asked if he would watch a Golden Girls reboot if it was just Betty White being sad that her friends are dead. He said he would.

Another question Kevin threw at him asked if he would agree that a person that cares for chickens is a chicken tender. The man on the line said these are weird questions but eventually agreed.

Down the line of a few questions, Kevin asked if he looks at his privates every day. He said when he goes to the bathroom. Shortly after that one, Kevin asked if you have sex with a mermaid if it’s beastiality. He said probably not. Kevin quickly followed up asking if he want a superpower of a bendy arm to go up vending machines. The man replied that Kevin is full of questions today.

Kevin went on to ask about names for days, sugarcoating and goth watermelons but when he asked about paper on candy, he wanted to get out quick!

Hear how it all went down.

