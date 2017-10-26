Does It Creep You Out That Someone Died In Your House?

Win on ZLX: Be a Veteran's Day Guest DJ | Foo Fighters Tickets

Photo: Pixabay

Burger King is allowing people to dress up as clowns on Halloween to score free food. They are only doing in certain states with Massachusetts and the closest one to Boston is in Framingham right in Pete’s town. The went over the hours and how would you like to work the night shift that night.

Kevin then brought up a website called diedinhouse.com that searches records and lets you know if anyone died in your place of domain. Pete said he already knows someone died in his house during the previous owner. Kevin mentioned that in Massachusetts, they don’t have to disclose it when buying a house. Pete and Heather think that’s fine but to others it would spook them. Kevin then brought up how believes his house is haunted.

A few callers then brought up how people died in their house or a house they know about from a dead uncle supposedly messing with the TV and another caller said his family bought a house where a blind man died in the bathroom which he lives in now noticing things are happening.

Take a listen and let us know about your spooky house!

