Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 26 in Classic Rock History

In 2004 Apple launched the special edition “U2 iPod.” The device was released in conjunction with what U2 album?
ANSWER: “How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 26, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1961: Bob Dylan signed with Columbia Records. It was his first recording contract. two years later in 1963 he performed a sold out show at Carnegie Hall…
- 1965: Queen Elizabeth II awarded the Beatles MBE’s – members of the British Empire Medals. The band members were the first non-military recipients of the award which were given in recognition of the amount of attention that the group had generated for Britain. Many previous recipients of the MBE returned their medals in protest…
- 1980: Paul Kantner of the Jefferson Starship suffered a brain hemorrhage during a recording session for the group’s modern times album. He spent fifteen days recovering in a Los Angeles hospital…
- 1981: Queen and David Bowie released their duet “Under Pressure.”
- 1992: Tyler Jackson Fogerty was born to John Fogerty and his wife Julie…
- In the WZLX ticket stash: The Allman Brothers Band played on the Boston Common on this day in 1969!