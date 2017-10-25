What Does the Karlson & McKenzie Show Think of Blueberry Milk?

Pete asked what was the favorite thing that flavors your milk. There was a story about Blueberry milk coming out made with Maine blueberries.

Pete doesn’t like his milk flavored unless it’s done by a cereal but Heather and Kevin on the other hand will buy a full gallon of chocolate milk. After admitting he ate cereal everyday until his thirties, Pete said his favorite cereal to flavor his milk is Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Heather can’t drink any milk from a cereal because it makes her gag. Pete said the frozen blueberries he buys and puts in his cereal creates the blueberry milk he likes naturally and not pre-made off the shelf at a store.

Kevin wanted to know if Pete has drank almond milk. Pete replied saying he drinks soy milk.

Kevin then admitted he still drinks out of the milk carton when no one is looking. GROSS!

