Sweat Pants Senseless Survey

This Wednesday edition of the Survey had Kevin ring up a lady who agreed to take it after being asked if she just woke up.

The first senseless question Kevin had up his sleeve for her asked if she’d be interested in watching a new Peanuts movie where Pig Pen’s parents are charged with neglect. She said no and gave that answer for the next few questions.

Kevin asked where was she when she found out that a pickle was a cucumber. She fired back saying doesn’t everyone know pickles are cucumbers but apparently Kevin didn’t until his thirties.

When Kevin asked about a pillow being her favorite comfortable murder woman, she asked what he was doing.

Kevin assured her she was doing great and went on to ask about owning sexy sweat pants and failed test market thieves of McDonald’s.

She hung up during the last question which you have to listen and find out what made it happen.

