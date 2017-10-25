Metallica, Dave Matthews Set To Headline Bay Area Fire Relief Concert

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Metallica and Dave Matthews, alongside Oakland rapper G-Eazy, will headline a wildfire relief concert at San Francisco’s AT&T Park on November 9th.

The devastating October series of wildfires that swept Northern California destroyed upwards of 3,500 structures and killed at least 41 people, while many more still remain missing.

Dubbed Band Together Bay Area the concert will offer the best seats to “first responders, volunteers, and others impacted by the fires” with all ticket sales going to the Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund, supporting community partners working on the front lines.

The members of Metallica, originally from the Bay Area, have been outspoken about the wildfires. Guitarist Kirk Hammett told the San Franciso Chronicle that the “mental and psychological toll” from the natural disaster had been on his mind after one of the fires nearly engulfed his Sonoma County estate.

Matthews, from Seattle (by way of Virginia and South Africa), has ties to the affected area with his winemaking outfit Dreaming Tree Wines.

Starting at $49.50, tickets go on sale to the public this Friday (Oct. 27), with fanclub presales kicking off Thursday (Oct. 26).