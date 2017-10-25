John Lennon’s Personal Copy Of Rare Beatles Record Set For Auction

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In 1971, John Lennon traded a rare, autographed copy of the Beatles Yesterday And Today compilation record for the infamous Yellow Matter Custard bootleg, a fan-taped reel-to-reel collection of early-Beatles radio performances that had never been commercially released. Now, Lennon’s personal copy of Yesterday And Today is expected to fetch nearly a quarter-million dollars at auction.

The compilation record, initially an exclusive release in the US and Canada, features the controversial “Butcher Cover” with songs like “Yesterday,” “Day Tripper,” and “Nowhere Man.” Most notably, Lennon personalized the back sleeve with a line drawing of a man holding a shovel, alongside his dog and the setting sun. Additionally, the front sleeve contains signatures from Lennon, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr.

The “Butcher Cover” shows the Fab Four dressed in white smocks, with severed doll parts and pieces of meat draped across their bodies. At the time, it was thought to be commentary on the Vietnam War pushed strongly by the likes of McCartney and Lennon. George Harrison though, expressed distaste in the stunt calling it “gross” and “stupid.” “Sometimes we all did stupid things thinking it was cool and hip when it was naïve and dumb,” he said years later. “And that was one of them.”

The Butcher Cover was quickly reprinted with an image of the Beatles posed around an open trunk, but early versions of the record have become highly sought-after collectors items. Lennon’s personal copy will be up for sale via Heritage Auctions on November 11th, and is expected to draw upwards of $200,000.