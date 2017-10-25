Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 25 in Classic Rock History

Led Zeppelin played the Boston Garden on this night in 1969. What was the first song of the set?
ANSWER: “Good Times, Bad Times”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 25, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- Happy birthday to Yes front man John Anderson!
- On this day in 1964, The Rolling Stones made their debut appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” causing uproar in the audience. Ed proclaimed “they’ll never be back on our show” but they were back in may the next year.
- Bruce Springsteen performed for the first time in a large venue in 1976- it was at The Spectrum in Philadelphia.
- Ronnie van Zandt was buried at the Memory Garden Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL in 1977. The only Lynyrd Skynyrd member able to attend was piano player Billy Powell, who had to use crutches and had facial stitches. Also attending the funeral were members of the band’s .38 Special and Atlanta Rhythm Section as well as Charlie Daniels, Dickey Betts, and Al Kooper.
- Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits broke his collarbone at a celebrity race during the Australian Grand Prix in 1986.
- And in 1991, Graham died in a helicopter crash.
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash…Led Zeppelin was at the Garden in 1969.
- The Moody Blues also played there in ’72.
- And Rod Stewart played the Providence Civic in 1977.