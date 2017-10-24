Kid Rock On Senate Bid: ‘F–k No, I’m Not Running’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

“F–k no, I’m not running for Senate, are you kidding me?”

And just like that, fans of Robert “Kid Rock” Ritchie who hoped to pull the lever for the musician-turned-pseudo-conservative-talking-head in the upcoming Michigan Senate race will have to look elsewhere to cast their ill-advised vote next November.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show Tuesday morning, the Detroit rocker revealed he never had any serious intentions of running, despite efforts from Republican political operatives.

“Who couldn’t figure that out?” Ritchie told Howard Stern. “I’m releasing a new album. I’m going on tour, too. Are you f–king s–tting me?”

The musician’s potential bid appeared serious earlier this summer when he launched KidRockForSenate.com with a slew of accompanying merchandise. The hoax even made its way to the polls with reports of Ritchie beating out Democratic incumbent Debbie Stabenow by 4 percentage points surfacing.

Reflecting on the fake-out, Ritchie said it was “the worst advice that I ever gave myself, but it’s been the most creative thing I’ve ever done.” Continuing, “I got to see everybody’s true colors.”

Kid Rock’s Sweet Southern Sugar is due out November 3rd, with an accompanying North American tour kicking off January 18th in Nashville.