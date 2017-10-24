Jackson Had to Save A Wedding?

Jackson went to his 2nd wedding in as many weeks and this one didn’t disappoint according to him.

The guys brought up how he bought a fancy blue suit for the first weekend and reused it for the 2nd but there was a problem. He was a groomsman and while the rest of the party was wearing black, he was wearing blue.

Jackson said the groom said it was ok.

Pete then asked if he’s taking his fiancé to these weddings. She made it to the 2nd wedding and seemed a little unhappy at one point because Jackson referred to her as his girlfriend and not fiancé.

Kevin then recalled how bad his newer car is running between the transmission and the tires. Jackson then explained in further details of his car.

But back to the wedding and how Jackson was asked to save it at one point. One of his drunk friends that was not invited on stage, grabbed the microphone and started to give a speech with swears and all. The groom was trying to take the mic back but failed so Jackson went up and was handed the mic to save the day.

Hear how it all went down in this latest wedding story by Jackson.

