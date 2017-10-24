Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 24 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 2005 Cream played the first of three reunion shows at Madison Square Garden. How many albums had the band released back in the 60’s while still together?
ANSWER: Three – “Fresh,” “Disraeli Gears,” and “Wheels of Fire.” “Goodbye,” the greatest hits and live albums appeared after the band had broken up.
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 24, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- Happy Birthday to Bill Wyman, ex-bassist of The Rolling Stones …
- On this day in 1967 Pink Floyd arrived in the U.S to begin their first American tour which started at the Fillmore West in San Francisco …
- In 1973 John Lennon sued the Us government which he accused of tapping his phone …
- Keith Richards was found guilty of heroin possession by a Toronto judge in 1978 – Richards was given a suspended sentence and one year probation. He was also ordered to arrange a Rolling Stones concert for blind children in Toronto. The ruling came a year and a half after a Royal Canadian Mountie found 22 grams of heroin in Richards room – the court’s leniency was severely criticized …
- In 1979 Paul Mccartney received an award for being the best-selling songwriter from the British Arts Minister – then he did it again one year later in 1980 but this time from the Guinness Book of World Records.
- In 1988 the John Fogerty vs Fantasy Records case began in court. Fantasy claimed that Fogerty Plaigerized his own song “Run Thru the Jungle” when he wrote “The Old Man Down The Road.”
- Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash…The Jeff Beck Group was at the Aquarius with Black Oak Arkansas in 1972 … Dave Mason and Little Feat played the Orpheum in 1974 … And it was the Jerry Garcia Band at the same venue in 1975!