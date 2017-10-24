Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 24 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 2005 Cream played the first of three reunion shows at Madison Square Garden. How many albums had the band released back in the 60’s while still together?

ANSWER: Three – “Fresh,” “Disraeli Gears,” and “Wheels of Fire.” “Goodbye,” the greatest hits and live albums appeared after the band had broken up.

