Bob Seger Shares Health Update: ‘On the Road to Recovery’

By Scott T. Sterling

Bob Seger is on the mend.

After postponing his “Runaway Train” tour to have back surgery, the classic rocker is getting better and preparing to head back out on the road.

Related: Bob Seger Postpones ‘Runaway Train’ Tour Dates Due to Medical Issue

Seger’s health update was shared on the singer’s Facebook page:

“Bob is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery on Friday to address the medical issue causing the postponement of his tour. According to his doctors the surgery ‘couldn’t have gone better.’ Bob wants to thank all his fans for the outpouring of well wishes and support. We hope to have news regarding dates for the tour soon.”



Seger had made it through 13 dates of the tour, postponing the trek after a Sept. 28 show in Pittsburgh.

See the post below.