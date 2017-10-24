Birthday Card Senseless Survey

ZLX listener Dave sent the station a birthday card so we gave him a shout out and sent the survey out to him.

After talking about the lovely sentiment, Kevin dialed up a man who answered the phone. He seemed really unsure about what Kevin was pitching but agreed to take the survey.

The first senseless question asked if he knew that OJ was asking about Bruce Jenner when he got out of jail. The guy needed it repeated because it was so senseless.

Kevin then asked if he successfully opened a bear at a funeral without being noticed. This made the man question who Kevin was associated it. After being asked about a key party, Kevin asked if he knew not to ask about a liquor store at the end of a job interview. The man asked if this was a joke because Kevin was asking about a liquor store at the end of an interview.

Unfazed, Kevin went on to ask about huffing a whipped cream can. The man started laugh asking if Kevin was kidding.

He finally had enough when he was asked about going to sleep to stop eating. Take a listen.

