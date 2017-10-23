What’s For Dinner Senseless Survey

Kevin had a lot of questions for today claiming we stunk it up last week but I guess his memory is fading because they got in many questions last week.

But he did also say he’s going try harder tomorrow. So there’s that.

He dialed a number and today man was the lucky one to take a senseless survey on a Monday.

First senseless question asked if he thinks the invention of ht shovel was groundbreaking? He said no. He then asked if he liked Halloween because no one questions the human skulls on his porch because he puts candles in them? He said he didn’t do that.

Kevin followed up with a question about Lowe’s which made the guy ask what was going on here. The man also didn’t care about the question teaching kids that rivers are long lakes.

Kevin asked how deep of a depression does he go into when his straw makes the slurping sound because he knows the milkshake is almost gone. The man said this is ridiculous. He thought Kevin’s joke about Kris Jenner was a joke and didn’t know how to answer a typhoid question.

He finally hung up in the middle of a question about selling your house.

Take a listen and the story Heather had relating to a question about knowing what’s for dinner the next day.

