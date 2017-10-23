Kevin’s Mom Sure Has Some Stories

Kevin flew to Ohio over the weekend to see his mother who had a stroke 8 months ago and then drove her car back that he bought for her just about 3 years ago.

His idea was to bring the car back to do some maintenance and then drive it back to have it there to drive around when he visits.

There was a problem though.

As soon as he got to Connecticut, all the bells and whistles were going off and we he looked at the oil change sticker, the last time the oil was taken care of was 2015!

Kevin then got into some of the conversations he’s been having with his mother while he visits. This weekend was no exception. She apparently told him that she had many opportunities to cheat on his father. He told the story of one time she went into detail about.

Kevin said that since the stroke, she will talk nonstop following up the cheating story asking Kevin if he ever had the opportunity.

Hear the rest of the talks he had with his mother including her working at the laundry mat and some harsh words for his grandmother.

