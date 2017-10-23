Foo Fighters Announce 2018 North American Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling
Foo Fighters fans have a lot to look forward to next year.
Dave Grohl and company have revealed details of a full-blown 2018 North American tour. The road trip will kick off April 18 in Austin, Texas and runs through the band’s July 29 return to Chicago’s legendary Wrigley Field.
Tickets for these shows will be on sale to the general public Friday, November 3 at 10am local time (with the exception of the public on sale for Chicago, which will begin November 10). Capital One cardholders will have access to an exclusive cardholder pre-sale for Foo Fighters Concrete and Gold Tour.
See the Foo Fighters’ full Concrete and Gold North American tour dates below.
04/18 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
04/19 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
04/21 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
04/22 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center
04/25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
04/26 – West Palm Beach, FL@ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Georgia State Stadium
04/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
05/01 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
05/03 — Memphis, TN @ Fed Ex Forum
07/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
07/12 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/14 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
27/16 & 17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
7/21 & 22 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
07/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH (Cleveland) @ Blossom Music Center
07/26 – Noblesville, IN (Indianapolis) @ Ruoff Music Center
07/29 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
