Foo Fighters Set To Play Two Nights At Fenway Park In 2018

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters will play Boston’s Fenway Park on July 21st and 22nd of next year.

The doubleheader marks the second time in three years the Foo will play Fenway, as the band’s 2015 Broken Leg Tour saw Grohl and Co. rock the baseball stadium from a chair.

Kicking off April 18th in Austin, Texas, the recently announced leg of the group’s Concrete and Gold World Tour will run through the end of July.

Highlights of the North American leg include a doubleheader at New York’s Madison Square Garden July 16-17, and a return to Wrigley Field on July 29th to close out.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, November 3rd at 10am local time. Capital One cardholders have access to a pre-sale that begins Thursday, October 26, at 10am. More details can be found here.

Check out some highlights from the band’s 2015 show below.

