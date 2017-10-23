Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 23 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1966, the Jimi Hendrix Experience began recording its first single “Hey Joe” and “Stone Free.” The latter is a Hendrix original, but who wrote the famous A-side?

ANSWER: A folk musician named Billy Roberts

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 23, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!