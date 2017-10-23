Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 23 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1966, the Jimi Hendrix Experience began recording its first single “Hey Joe” and “Stone Free.” The latter is a Hendrix original, but who wrote the famous A-side?
ANSWER: A folk musician named Billy Roberts
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 23, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1972: Filming began on the Isle of Wight for “That’ll Be The Day” starring David Essex, Dave Edmunds, Keith Moon, and Ringo Starr. The movie opened in April of ’73…
- 1975: Elton John packed Dodger Stadium to end his concert tour of the west coast. Elton became the first rock n’ roll act to appear at the stadium since The Beatles in 1966…
- 1978: Neil Young lost his Zuma Beach, California, home in a forest fire…
- 1991: An assortment of Janis Joplin’s personal items, including written lyrics, posters, photos, and personal effects were donated to the future Rock and Roll Hall of Fame museum…
- 1995: The Beatles made the cover of Newsweek in 1995 – 25 years after they broke up…
- 2006: Queen guitarist Brian May’s astronomy book, “Bang! – The Complete History of the Universe” arrived in stores. May would later complete his phD in astronomy…
- In the WZLX ticket stash: The Kinks were at the Boston Tea Party in 1969…John Mayall and Joe Walsh played the Orpheum in 1973…And in 1977 Thin Lizzy was also at the Orpheum.