Boston Emissions with Anngelle Wood 10/22/17: OldJack, Township, Horse Mode + Local Songs of the Week

Some OldJacks on the show. pic.twitter.com/8bCEugmcPk — Boston Emissions (@bostonemissions) October 23, 2017

Local Songs of the Week + 10/22

Pale Monsters – All This Time We Wait

Parlour Bells – Red, White, and Bruised



Eddie Japan – Golden Age

Boston Emissions – October 22, 2017



Township – Gunning Through The Night

Township – Pushing Metal To Bone

Township – Golden Light

Township – Diamonds On The Floorboards

Thank you for the BE anniversary messages (my actual birthday is in the summer).

I’ve been host since 2008. If you guessed Township were my first guests as how at Boston Emissions, you guessed correctly.



The Long Walls – Touchdown



Something Sneaky – Brighten

–Fri, Oct 27 at Jeanie Johnston Pub, Jamaica Plain with Bruvs, The Way Ways

Abbie Barrett – Here To Stay

–Sat, Nov 4 at Sally O’s with The Dents with Abbie Barrett, City Rivals, The Melatonins

Horse Mode – Stay Away and Listen from I’ve Had It With Your Jazz

–Fri, Nov 17 at Uncharted Lowell with Bliss, Ozlo



Luxury Deathtrap – Sinking Ship

–Mon, Oct 23 at Midway Café, Jamaica Plain

OldJack, Luck and Drive — available on Friday, Oct 27

oldjackmusic.com and luckanddrive.com

–Saturday, October 28 at Lizard Lounge, Cambridge — OldJack’s Last Saturdays residency with The Rationales and Mally Smith

Luck and Drive, @OldjackMusic’s new record out Friday 10/27. Last Saturdays residency continues Sat at @LizardLoungeCam. There’s a 70s theme pic.twitter.com/g5F5OeqPBe — Boston Emissions (@bostonemissions) October 23, 2017

Luck and Drive

October 2017

Ode To the Rock Dove

Luck and Drive

The Sea

Eye To Eye

Rearview

Stars They Fall

Your Weight

Downtown

Planes

Good Mornin’ G’Day