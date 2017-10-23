Win on ZLX: Win ZLX Halloween Bash Tickets | Be a Veteran's Day Guest DJ

Boston Emissions with Anngelle Wood 10/22/17: OldJack, Township, Horse Mode + Local Songs of the Week



Local Songs of the Week + 10/22

 

Pale Monsters – All This Time We Wait

Parlour Bells – Red, White, and Bruised

Eddie Japan – Golden Age

 

Boston Emissions – October 22, 2017

Township – Gunning Through The Night
Township – Pushing Metal To Bone
Township – Golden Light
Township – Diamonds On The Floorboards

Thank you for the BE anniversary messages (my actual birthday is in the summer).
I’ve been host since 2008. If you guessed Township were my first guests as how at Boston Emissions, you guessed correctly.

The Long Walls – Touchdown

Something Sneaky – Brighten
–Fri, Oct 27 at Jeanie Johnston Pub, Jamaica Plain with Bruvs, The Way Ways

Abbie Barrett – Here To Stay
–Sat, Nov 4 at Sally O’s with The Dents with Abbie Barrett, City Rivals, The Melatonins

Horse Mode – Stay Away and Listen from I’ve Had It With Your Jazz
–Fri, Nov 17 at Uncharted Lowell with Bliss, Ozlo

Luxury Deathtrap – Sinking Ship
–Mon, Oct 23 at Midway Café, Jamaica Plain

OldJack, Luck and Drive — available on Friday, Oct 27
oldjackmusic.com and luckanddrive.com

–Saturday, October 28 at Lizard Lounge, Cambridge — OldJack’s Last Saturdays residency with The Rationales and Mally Smith

 

Luck and Drive
October 2017

Ode To the Rock Dove
Luck and Drive
The Sea
Eye To Eye
Rearview
Stars They Fall
Your Weight
Downtown
Planes
Good Mornin’ G’Day

