Boston Emissions with Anngelle Wood 10/22/17: OldJack, Township, Horse Mode + Local Songs of the Week

Some OldJacks on the show. pic.twitter.com/8bCEugmcPk
Local Songs of the Week + 10/22
Pale Monsters – All This Time We Wait
Parlour Bells – Red, White, and Bruised
Eddie Japan – Golden Age
Boston Emissions – October 22, 2017
Township – Gunning Through The Night
Township – Pushing Metal To Bone
Township – Golden Light
Township – Diamonds On The Floorboards
Thank you for the BE anniversary messages (my actual birthday is in the summer).
I’ve been host since 2008. If you guessed Township were my first guests as how at Boston Emissions, you guessed correctly.
The Long Walls – Touchdown
Something Sneaky – Brighten
–Fri, Oct 27 at Jeanie Johnston Pub, Jamaica Plain with Bruvs, The Way Ways
Abbie Barrett – Here To Stay
–Sat, Nov 4 at Sally O’s with The Dents with Abbie Barrett, City Rivals, The Melatonins
Horse Mode – Stay Away and Listen from I’ve Had It With Your Jazz
–Fri, Nov 17 at Uncharted Lowell with Bliss, Ozlo
Luxury Deathtrap – Sinking Ship
–Mon, Oct 23 at Midway Café, Jamaica Plain
OldJack, Luck and Drive — available on Friday, Oct 27
oldjackmusic.com and luckanddrive.com
–Saturday, October 28 at Lizard Lounge, Cambridge — OldJack’s Last Saturdays residency with The Rationales and Mally Smith
Luck and Drive, @OldjackMusic’s new record out Friday 10/27. Last Saturdays residency continues Sat at @LizardLoungeCam. There’s a 70s theme pic.twitter.com/g5F5OeqPBe
Luck and Drive
October 2017
Ode To the Rock Dove
Luck and Drive
The Sea
Eye To Eye
Rearview
Stars They Fall
Your Weight
Downtown
Planes
Good Mornin’ G’Day
Luck and Drive. See the photos close up at https://t.co/sCe8yDeIFZ pic.twitter.com/F7I10ZK8LE
