Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 22 in Classic Rock History

In 1990 Pearl Jam performed its first concert as a band at the Off Ramp café in Seattle. The group actually performed under its original name – which was?
ANSWER: Mookie Blaylock
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 22, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- Happy birthday to Mountain guitarist Leslie West!
- On this day in 1964, a band known as The High Numbers failed to impress British recording giant EMI Records and were turned down based on their audition tape. Little did the label know that the band would later became known as The Who, and a similar fate happened to The Beatles when they first auditioned.
- Speaking of The Beatles… In 1966 George Harrison returned from a vacation in India where he had met and began studying with sitar master Ravi Shankar.
- In 1988, Elton John sold out Madison Square Garden for a record 26th time.
- In 1991, Paul McCartney’s “Liverpool Oratorio” was released in the U.S. The recording was from the Liverpool Premier of the Classical Work the previous June.
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash, Jeff Beck played the Boston Tea Party in 1968.
- In ’70 it was Derek and The Dominoes at the Music Hall.
- The Hollies played the Aquarius Theatre in 1972.
- In 1976, it was Lynyrd Skynyrd at the Music Hall.
- And in 1982, Van Halen rocked the Centrum in Worcester.