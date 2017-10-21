Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 21 in Classic Rock History

Yes released its song “Owner of a Lonely Heart” on this day in 1983. It eventually got to #1 in the U.S. Even though the group was not necessarily a singles band, what was their next highest charting track here in the States?
ANSWER: “Roundabout” – a shortened version got to #13
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 21, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- Happy birthday to Michael Lubowitz – who? – We know him better as Manfred Mann.
- It’s also the birthday of the late Brent Mydland, keyboardist for The Grateful Dead.
- On this day in 1961, Bob Dylan recorded his debut, self-titled album. It cost $400 to produce and was finished in one day!
- Elton John received a gold record for “Rock of the Westies” today in ’75 and was later awarded his own star on Hollywood Boulevard’s “Walk of Fame.”
- In 1992, Ringo Starr appeared on the “Arsenio Hall Show” and played two songs with Nils Lofgren and the studio band.
- In 1997 Elton John’s tribute song to Princess Diana, “Candle in the Wind,” was declared the world’s biggest-selling single at 31.8 million copies. The Guinness Book of Records said that the song had overtaken Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” which had sold an estimated 30 million copies worldwide.
- And on this date in 2007, film footage of Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler’s March 2006 throat surgery was featured as part of the National Geographic channel special “Incredible Human Machine.”
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash, David Crosby and Graham Nash played the music hall in 1975 and in ’79 Jethro Tull was at the Boston Garden.