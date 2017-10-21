Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 21 in Classic Rock History

Yes released its song “Owner of a Lonely Heart” on this day in 1983. It eventually got to #1 in the U.S. Even though the group was not necessarily a singles band, what was their next highest charting track here in the States?

ANSWER: “Roundabout” – a shortened version got to #13

