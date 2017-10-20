The Eyebrow Call Back Senseless Survey

Back to normal after listener Mark hijacked the jingle for the week with his attempts at a new one. Kevin dialed up the phone and a woman picked up the phone to participant in the survey.

The first senseless question Kevin had up his sleeve asked if she secretly took cake decorating classes. She said what did you say which made Kevin repeat the question. She then replied why would I secretly take it.

Kevin followed up with if anyone has told her they’ve been threatened by her eyebrows. She said she didn’t have time for this and hung up.

Kevin then admitted he trims his but then dialed the woman back up claiming he had one more question for her.

Kevin then asked her how long it took her to figure out that any hotel with the word best in it is the opposite of that. She said the didn’t know what he was taking about.

Kevin fired off two more questions barely getting through the last one laughing before she hung up. Take a listen to see how it all went down.

