SixX Strings: Kid Rock Gets Ejected in Flint

It seems that no matter how high up on the ladder you think you are, someone will always bring you back down to earth! This was never more apparent than last night after the electronic industrial rock band MY LIFE with the THRILL KILL KULT show at the Machine Shop in Flint, MI. You see, infamous Michigan native KID ROCK stopped by the venue to catch the 30th Anniversary tour stop for TKK and attempted to hang out with some friends in the greenroom. Kid and posse were promptly kicked out since the headlining band (returning from their hotel) needed their space to get ready for the show. It seems TKK who started in the late 80’s had no idea who the hell Kid Rock was! Talk about a gut punch to this “Cocky” rockstar from Romeo….OUCH!

It seems that Kid Rock has been taking some flack from other places on his home turf. For the Detroit Pistons home game this past Wednesday, the Kid was booed by attending fans, while EMINEM (who was also there) was cheered. While christening the new Little Caesars Arena, Kid was criticized by Civil Rights groups and protesters. It seems the poor ol’ Kid cannot catch a break this year.

Regardless of the exciting ejection and Kid coming back alone to apologize for the mix up, the My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult went on to show the crowd one hell of a performance. No matter what local “celebrities” were watching them from back stage, this tour is all about the fans!

America’s most dangerous Kult is currently out on the road celebrating their 30th Anniversary. They will be thrilling fans by performing their first two albums from Wax Trax! Records “I See Good Spirits and I See Bad Spirits” and “Confessions Of A Knife”, plus other favorites. Get to one of their shows near you. Who knows whom they will toss out next time!

