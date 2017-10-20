Jackie “The Jokeman” Checks in with Karlson & McKenzie

Jackie “The Jokeman” Martling checked in this morning with K&M to talk about his new book The Joke Man: Bow to Stern which comes out next week on the 24th of October.

Jackie started off the interview talking about loving Boston and doing multiple shows with Lenny Clarke in August. Kevin then admitted that no one on the show has read their book and Jackie said he’s been testing people as he goes along promoting this book.

They then got into Artie Lange having a part in the foreword of his book which immediately lead into how he doesn’t listen to Stern anymore. They chatted about the show and Jackie then promoted the book on where you can buy it. The book has everything you need to know behind the scenes of the radio show he was on.

They then speculated on how much other show members made on the show. Pete then brought up a saying about a Family Feud quote about saying a joke over and over again which got Jackie to tell a story about his family knows his act from beginning to end.

Things got somewhat morbid where they talk death and looking up people who died. Take a listen to the Jokeman.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.