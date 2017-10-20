Celtics CEO & Co-Owner Wyc Grousbeck Talks with Karlson & McKenzie

Kevin asked Wyc if he’s been rocking out lately and he said he recently had his best show in many years called “French Lick” because of many reasons.

Kevin then asked if he was a Petty fan and Wyc said he caught him a few years ago out in Mountain View, California in a great show.

Pete then turned to basketball talk and asked what went through his head when the Hayward injury happened. Wyc said it was devastating and worried about Gordon’s career. He then talked about how the surgery went well at the hospital with a good prognosis.

Pete followed up asked how is Coach Brad Stevens handling this since he has a close relationship with Gordon. The Celtics co-owner said he hasn’t talked to him about this topic because Brad is unflappable knowing him for the past 4 years and will handle it.

Kevin asked him if he’s ever had fan meltdowns during games and Wyc said that’s the main reason why he is an owner. They got into a little contract talk about Marcus Smart with Pete asking if it’s frustrating dealing with agents that don’t’ reflect the attitude of the player. Grousbeck said no and went on to explain why.

Take a listen and hear about his relationship with Robert Kraft and give us his breakdown of Tommy Heinsohn’s comments about Aron Baynes in the shower which we glad we had done.

