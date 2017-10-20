Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 20 in Classic Rock History

It’s Tom Petty’s birthday. The late rocker left Gainesville, Florida and headed for the west coast as a member of the band Mudcrutch. Where did that unusual name come from?
ANSWER: It was the name of a farm that a couple of the band members lived on.
What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history?
- Happy birthday to the late Tom Petty.
- On this day in 1973 “Angie” by The Rolling Stones hit #1 in the U.S.
- Led Zeppelin made its debut on American television in 1976 during “Don Kirshners Rock Concert”, playing the song “Black Dog.”
- In 1977, tragedy struck Lynyrd Skynyrd when the band’s singer Ronnie Van Zandt, guitarist Steve Gaines, back-up singer Cassie Gaines, and personal manager Dean Kilpatrick died when their plane crashed in a swamp in Gillsburg, Mississippi – four other members of the band were seriously injured, but eventually recovered.
- Aerosmith released its double live CD, “A Little South of Sanity” in 1988.
- And in 2001, the “Concert for New York” was held at Madison Square Garden. The 9/11 benefit concert was conceived and organized by Paul McCartney and starred such bands as The Who, Elton John, Billy Joel, David Bowie and Eric Clapton.
Jethro Tull played the Rhode Island Auditorium in 1971. Santana was at the Music Hall in '74. And in 1997, The Rolling Stones brought their "Bridges to Babylon" tour to Foxboro Stadium.