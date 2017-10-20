Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 20 in Classic Rock History

It’s Tom Petty’s birthday. The late rocker left Gainesville, Florida and headed for the west coast as a member of the band Mudcrutch. Where did that unusual name come from?

ANSWER: It was the name of a farm that a couple of the band members lived on.

