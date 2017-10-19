Win on ZLX: Win ZLX Halloween Bash Tickets | Be a Veteran's Day Guest DJ

What Horrific Injuries Have Our Listeners Suffered?

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Everyone was talking about the horrific injury Gordon Hayward suffered opening night against the Cavs so Kevin asked some listeners while he was out what their horrific injury was.

The first guy Kevin asked suffered a collapsed lung. The next guy told his story of a kid that stole a car and hit him on his bike. Kevin was pressing him for details so he gave them.

Following that guy was another gent that tore a muscle in his leg and the next guy had two herniated discs. Kevin played stupid about what they were describing.

Kevin then found a guy that seemed a little nerved but said his horrific injury was breaking his nose.

We then fast forward to some other people Kevin asked. The man had a horrific hand because two fingers were cut off. Kevin went into all the details on top of what the man said.

After talking to “two fingers”, Kevin talked to a guy that lost his eye and another guy that fell off a ladder tearing his rotator cuff.

The last man he talked to with a high pitch voice said he was in a car accident when he was 18 cutting his lip and lost teeth costing him thousands!

Take a listen and be more careful out there!

