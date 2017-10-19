The Vodka Meal Senseless Survey

I think we’re giving up on Mark’s entries for the Senseless Survey intro’s he has been making. The first one was solid but got worse as the revisions went on. Kevin then talked to Rich from Haverhill who sent this survey out to because he likes it.

Kevin then went to work dialing the phone and a man picked up. Kevin asked him if he would take it and he replied “Is this something I have to do?” and Kevin said it only takes 30 seconds but we know better.

First senseless question was about being ‘grandfathered” in and then asked if he likes to ride his bike shirtless. He said no to both. The man wanted to know where Kevin was going with this when asked who gave him permission to speak for all of us.

The man on the phone gave a series of no answers until Kevin asked about hell and a furnace to which he asked who was this again.

The no answers kept coming and he finally said let’s end this but of course, that didn’t deter Kevin and hung up when asked beating someone up without being videotaped.

Take a listen to all the no answers in this survey.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.